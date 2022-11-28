West Africa

Ghana central bank raises lending rate again to 27%

PUBLISHED: Mon, 28 Nov 2022 14:12:43 GMT
Cooper Inveen
Reuters
People walk past the Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ACCRA, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Ghana’s central bank on Monday raised its main lending rate GHCBIR=ECI by a further 250 basis points to 27%.

The West African cocoa, gold, and oil-producing nation faces its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Consumer price inflation climbed to an annual 40.4% in October — a 21-year peak despite aggressive central bank lending rate hikes this year.

The local cedi currency GHS= has currency plummeted more than 50% against the dollar in 2022.

Presenting the 2023 budget last week, the finance minister promised new measures to cut spending and boost revenue as the government negotiates a relief package with the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Sofia ChristensenEditing by Alexander Winning)

