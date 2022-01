Share

Ghana dollar bonds slip 10% in 10 days

Ghana’s move to refinance debt in the Eurobond market is witnessing a setback as investors rethink their position over the possibility of a hike in rates by the US Federal Reserve. The dollar bond slipped 10 per cent in 10 days amid rising government debt. Omotola Abimbola, Senior Portfolio Manager at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 13 Jan 2022 15:14:42 GMT