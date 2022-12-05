West Africa

Ghana domestic bond holders won’t be affected by debt restructuring -finmin

PUBLISHED: Mon, 05 Dec 2022 12:26:17 GMT
Cooper Inveen
Reuters
Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s finance minister, pauses during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Ghana, which this week raised $3 billion through debt sales and was contemplating 100-year bonds, will work with the market to determine the tenure of its next issuance, Ofori-Atta said. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ACCRA, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Individual domestic bond holders in Ghana will not be affected by ongoing debt restructuring plans, and all treasury bill holders will be paid for investments in full, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday.

The minister added that external debt restructuring plans would be announced in “due course”.

Restructuring will be accompanied by fiscal measures and details of a scheme to protect banks, pension and mutual funds will follow later, Ofori-Atta told a news conference.

The government plans to reduce the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% in present value terms by 2028, Ofori-Atta said.

