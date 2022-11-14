Ghana president sacks junior finance minister over alleged impropriety

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addresses the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. Justin Lane/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo ACCRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday after allegations of impropriety were circulated by a well-known Ghanaian investigative journalist.

The president fired Adu Boahen after being made aware of allegations levelled against him in an expose, the presidency statement said, adding that Akufo-Addo had also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations. Adu Boahen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is also facing calls for dismissal from members of parliament who accuse him of corruption and economic mismanagement as the country faces its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The allegations against Adu Boahen did not appear to be related to those previously raised against Ofori-Atta. Adu Boahen could be seen in a video posted online by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who also circulated a lengthy email containing detailed allegations. Reuters has not verified the authenticity of the video or the content of the email. Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said in a statement the video showed Adu Boahen “apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors”.