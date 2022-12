Share

Global Entrepreneurship Week: Celebrating Rwanda’s entrepreneurial spirit

This year’s edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week in Rwanda brought together all the key elements of Rwanda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. A series of events were held across Kigali, exploring different entrepreneurial themes and targeted towards solving pain points that these entrepreneurs face. We explore the factors facilitating the potential sprouting of Rwanda’s first Unicorn.

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 20:27:06 GMT