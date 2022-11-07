Economy

Gold Fields will not make counter-bid for Yamana Gold

PUBLISHED: Mon, 07 Nov 2022 11:28:41 GMT
Helen Reid
Reuters
A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The board of South Africa’s Gold Fields GFIJ.J will not change the terms of its offer for Yamana Gold YRI.TO after a surprise rival bid from Agnico Eagle AEM.TO and Pan American PAAS.TO, it said on Monday.

Gold Fields’ decision reflects “commitment to capital discipline” and the “fairness” of its offer for shareholders in both Gold Fields and Yamana, the South Africa-listed miner said on Monday.

The joint cash and stock offer from Agnico Eagle and Pan American on Friday trumps the Gold Fields bid, which valued Yamana at a little more than $4 billion at Thursday’s close.

“Gold Fields believes in the highly complementary fit of Yamana’s operating assets,” the company said.

Shares in Gold Fields shares slumped after it announced the all-stock deal in May, denting the deal’s value for Yamana shareholders.

Some investors have criticised the proposed acquisition and Gold Fields shares jumped by 11% on Friday as the market adjusted to the possibility that the deal may be off.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Goodman)

