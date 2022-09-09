GOVTECH 2022 BRINGS AFRICA’S ICT MINISTERS AND EXPERTS TO TACKLE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ON THE CONTINENT

05 September 2022 – The 2022 Government Technology (GovTech) conference will see representatives and ministers from various countries in Africa converge in South Africa to share their vision, knowledge, experience and expertise on digitisation, digitalisation, and other topics critical for the acceleration of digital transformation and service delivery in Africa.

Under this year’s theme: “Digitisation and Digitalisation – Evolving Government Services,” the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, will host GovTech conference from 13 – 15 September 2022 at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The conference will be attended by more than 2500 delegates, bringing together Africa’s ICT experts from the public and private sectors, as well as the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) sector to focus among other things, on ICT infrastructure development and how technology can enable efficient dispensing of government services. Structured in various tracks and topics, the conference program will provide options to delegates to participate in various streams and contribute towards reshaping the ICT agenda in Africa.

The panel and roundtable discussions, promise to be exciting as it includes these areas: An Enabling Policy Environment for Sustainable Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises;

Future of Education: How Technology is shaping this key sector for economic and social development;

Digital Inclusion: What will it take to get every citizen and every government service online;

The Digital Infrastructure: Collaboration for an African backhaul and data centres infrastructure ecosystem: Key Technologies to Enable African Governments’ Digital Transformation;

Leveraging the Potential of Digitalisation & Disruptive Technologies for improving government services;

Technologies for improving government services;

Sustainable Smart Villages and Cities in Africa;

Infrastructure and Digital Inclusion;

Youth in Information Communication Technology;

“Cyber Security and Protection of the Customers and Citizens and

“How African States Can Improve Their Cybersecurity – Policy tools for African governments.” Several private and public sector experts have been invited. Some of the ministers invited include, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and Zambia’s Minister of Science & Technology, Felix Mutati. The event is supported by Microsoft SA as a lead sponsor. Huawei, Sentech, MTN, Vodacom and In2ITfollow as key sponsors.

GovTech, which has been held for 14 years, is the brainchild of SITA. Over the years, the conference, has evolved to become a premiere conference, as a superior networking platform, a hub of strategic ideas and a crucible that pioneers innovative thinking and solutions, to address the developmental and growth challenges in the country. Molatlhegi Kgauwe, the Acting Managing Director for SITA said through innovation and SMME development,digital technologies open up new avenues for economic prosperity, innovation, job creation, and service access and the more SMMEs are exposed to these infrastructures, the wider the net of opportunities is cast. “Besides people, infrastructure is the bedrock and the backbone of a country. The synergy between infrastructure development and information technology is critical to enable rapid progress, to leverage opportunities, and to provide solutions to the country and nation’s most pressing challenges.”

As the digital world grows bigger, through cybersecurity, thegovernments have to ensure that citizens can conduct business, communicate, and interact in a safe, agile, flexible and secure environment. “Ultimately the aim is digital Inclusion and collaboration to enable the continent – wide connectivity and solutions, and to provide skills and service delivery to all so that Africa and indeed South Africa is positioned as a leader of service delivery; in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Kgauwe, To register for the conference, delegates can visit www.govtech.gov.za. Attendees and members of the public across the continent can follow Govtech 2022 by using the hashtags#GovTech2022, #TechEvent, #DigitalTransformation, #TechInAfrica, #4IR, #AI, #Hyperautomation and #QuantumComputing.