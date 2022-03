Share

#GPBudget2022 Key Takeaways: All That You Need To Know

The spotlight falls on the Gauteng Provincial budget in this Focus On special. We highlight Gauteng Province’s financial performance, funding key priorities and the allocation of available resources. CNBC Africa spoke to MEC of finance and e-Government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and MEC of Transport, Jacob Mamabolo on key takeaways from the budget.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 16:57:01 GMT