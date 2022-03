Share

#GPBudget2022: MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko delivers Gauteng’s Provincial Budget 2022/23 (full-speech)

Reflecting on the Gauteng Province's financial performance, funding key priorities and the allocation of available resources. These are amongst many areas that the Gauteng Provincial government will highlight in its budget speech. Join CNBC Africa as Gauteng MEC of Finance and e-Government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko presents the 2022 Gauteng Provincial Budget Speech.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 13:01:54 GMT