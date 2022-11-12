Share

Here Are The Three Big Issues Facing Ukraine As A Russian Winter Approaches

Despite Ukraine's advances in the Russian occupied east, attacks on the country's energy infrastructure could make winter worse for Kyiv. Conflict over grain exports, the size of aid supplies, and power grid replacement parts could also shift how Ukraine fares during the winter months. And as the conflict wears on, Europe's energy situation continues to shift towards a decoupling with Russia. "We're seeing this is becoming a real security issue with the Russians using food as a weapon of war turning off and turning on grain supplies as a way to try to coerce and manipulate the West," said Matthew Kroenig, acting director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Europe is also planning for a long-term change in energy policy, with most countries changing from relying on Russian energy exports. Watch the video above to find out more about the challenges Ukraine and Europe face this winter, and the potential solutions to these pressing problems.

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 15:00:49 GMT