How Amazon, American Airlines And Subaru Burn Waste To Make Energy

Burning waste to make energy is a $10 billion industry in the U.S., and the fastest growing part of the business is waste from big companies like Amazon, Subaru, Quest Diagnostics and American Airlines. They’re part of a growing corporate movement toward “zero landfill” as pressure mounts to reach sustainability requirements. CNBC got an inside look at a waste-to-energy plant where trash is incinerated to power 18,000 homes in northern California. 00:00 -- Intro 1:48 -- The push for zero landfill 6:01 -- How energy recovery works 9:04 -- Emissions and toxic ash 12:19 -- Follow the money
Sat, 14 May 2022 14:00:33 GMT
