How American Is Your Car?

Contrary to what the average consumer may believe, there are no cars that are completely American made. Many vehicles made by American companies can contain some or even a significant amount of foreign parts. By contrast, some foreign cars can be assembled in factories in the United States. While the supply chain is partly responsible for making vehicle compositions complex, there are several indices made by groups that track the most American vehicles, such as the American University Kogod School of Business and Cars.com.

Mon, 07 Feb 2022 17:00:31 GMT