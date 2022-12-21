Share

How American Taxpayers Pay Billions To Fund NFL Stadiums

In 2022, the Tennessee Titans of the NFL unveiled their plans for a new stadium in the heart of Nashville. At the price tag of $2.1 billion, the 1.7-million-square-foot stadium can house 60,000 screaming football fans.. The only caveat? Taxpayers will fund more than half of the stadium’s cost.: $500 million from the state and $760 million through revenue bonds issued by Nashville’s Metropolitan Sports Authority. Since 2000, public funds diverted to helping build professional sports stadiums and arenas have cost taxpayers $4.3 billion. While the NFL and team owners contend that building stadiums will provide economic growth for a city, economists and urban planners claim otherwise. Chapters: 00:00 Intro 1:45 The loophole 4:24 Stadium-mania 5:31 National and local revenue 8:16 Spillover gains 12:20 Reform Producer: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Christina Locopo

