Share

How ASML, TSMC And Intel Dominate The Chip Market | CNBC Marathon

CNBC Marathon got an exclusive look at how the world makes the now all important processing chips at ASML, TSMC and Intel. Tour inside ASML’s cleanrooms to see how these $200 million EUV systems print minuscule designs on advanced microchips using exploding molten tin, the flattest surface in the world, and light so narrow it’s absorbed by air. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company makes 24% of all the world's chips, and 92% of the most advanced ones found in today's iPhones, fighter jets and supercomputers. Now TSMC is building America's first 5-nanometer fabrication plant, hoping to reverse a decades-long trend of the U.S. losing chip manufacturing to Asia. CNBC got an exclusive tour of the $12 billion fab that will start production in 2024. And for decades, Intel was the leading maker of the world’s most advanced chips. Intel’s history is interwoven with that of Silicon Valley, credited with the invention of RAM and microprocessors, the building blocks of modern computing. Now Intel has fallen behind. But its new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has a bold plan to catch up to Samsung and TSMC by 2025, by building new chip fabrication plants in the U.S., Europe and Israel totaling more than $44 billion. CNBC got an exclusive tour at the fab expansion outside Portland, Oregon, that’s set to open early next year. CNBC Marathon brings together the best of CNBC’s chip coverage and examines how this competitive, lucrative and vital industry is changing. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:39 Inside ASML, the company that all advanced chipmakers rely on (Published Mar. 2022) 19:10 Exclusive look inside the secretive Taiwan chip giant TSMC (Published Oct. 2021) 36:47 Inside Intel’s bold $26 billion U.S. plan to regain chip dominance (Published Nov. 2021)

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 16:00:01 GMT