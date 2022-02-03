Share

How At-Home Testing Is Revolutionizing Health Care

The at-home testing market is bigger than just Covid tests. The emerging marketplace of consumer-initiated lab testing may be worth over $2 billion dollars by 2025, according to Quest Diagnostics. Tests can calculate anything from fertility to STDs using the same testing infrastructure built by the likes of diagnostics companies as well as some of the top laboratories in the nation. Watch the video above to learn more about how this industry works.
