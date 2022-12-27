Share

How BofA Came Back From The Brink Of Collapse

With assets totaling over $3 trillion, Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the U.S. behind J.P. Morgan Chase. Shares of the company have seen astonishing gains of over 290% in the last decade. But Bank of America’s rise to success has been anything but smooth sailing. The 2008 financial crisis pushed the bank to the brink of collapse. It was a loss so catastrophic that it required a $45 billion bailout from the U.S. treasury. So how was Bank of America able to stage such an impressive comeback and where is it headed next? Produced by: Nathaniel Lee Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Mallory Brangan, Christina Locopo

