How climate change is affecting coffee production in Africa

Africa’s 25 coffee-producing countries are home to over 716 million people, and in some of those countries coffee is an important commodity in terms of both export earning. However, climate impact has over the last few years, burdened coffee production in the continent. In this episode, we look at the challenges and solutions of climate change's impact on the coffee sector.

Mon, 24 Jan 2022 08:19:39 GMT