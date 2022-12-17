Share

How Cloud Seeding Can Increase Rain and Snowfall

States and utility companies are investing in “cloud seeding” - a way to artificially increase precipitation in the drought-ridden American West and worldwide. By seeding storm clouds with a substance called silver iodide, it’s possible to increase the efficiency of storms by 5-15%. It’s no cure for drought, but it can be a valuable water management tool, which is why cloud seeding operations are ramping up across the country as winter gets underway. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:35 What is cloud seeding? 5:35 The impact 9:06 Future Produced by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Additional Camera: Sydney Boyo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Graphics by: Mallory Brangan

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 15:00:25 GMT