How Cloud Seeding Can Increase Rain and Snowfall
States and utility companies are investing in “cloud seeding” - a way to artificially increase precipitation in the drought-ridden American West and worldwide. By seeding storm clouds with a substance called silver iodide, it’s possible to increase the efficiency of storms by 5-15%. It’s no cure for drought, but it can be a valuable water management tool, which is why cloud seeding operations are ramping up across the country as winter gets underway.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:35 What is cloud seeding?
5:35 The impact
9:06 Future
