How Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Plans Shook Wall Street And Social Media

Elon Musk is known for using Twitter to hype everything from colonizing Mars to Tesla’s autopilot features. Now, he’s attempting to buy the underperforming social media network for $44 billion. The deal faces several obstacles, though. Musk now wants Twitter can prove a certain number of its users aren’t bots, and there’s the risk that the deal’s financing scheme falls apart. Here’s how Musk’s bid for Twitter came together, how the social media company could change under his watch, and how the deal could still fall through.

Sat, 21 May 2022 14:00:26 GMT