How Ethereum And Bitcoin Are Trying To Go Green
Recently, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, implemented a major network upgrade that reduced its energy consumption by 99.9%. But though energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest targets for critique, it’s not likely that bitcoin will follow suit. Instead, bitcoin miners are touting their use of renewables and their benefit to the electrical grid, as they try to green their image. Here’s how both networks are trying to become more sustainable.
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
02:24 - How mining works
05:18 - Proof-of-stake
08:57 - Energy implications
14:10 - Future
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 14:00:03 GMT