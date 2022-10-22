Share

How Ethereum And Bitcoin Are Trying To Go Green

Recently, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, implemented a major network upgrade that reduced its energy consumption by 99.9%. But though energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest targets for critique, it’s not likely that bitcoin will follow suit. Instead, bitcoin miners are touting their use of renewables and their benefit to the electrical grid, as they try to green their image. Here’s how both networks are trying to become more sustainable. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 02:24 - How mining works 05:18 - Proof-of-stake 08:57 - Energy implications 14:10 - Future

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 14:00:03 GMT