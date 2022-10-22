Share

How Ethereum And Bitcoin Are Trying To Go Green

Recently, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, implemented a major network upgrade that reduced its energy consumption by 99.9%. But though energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest targets for critique, it’s not likely that bitcoin will follow suit. Instead, bitcoin miners are touting their use of renewables and their benefit to the electrical grid, as they try to green their image. Here’s how both networks are trying to become more sustainable. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 02:24 - How mining works 05:18 - Proof-of-stake 08:57 - Energy implications 14:10 - Future
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 14:00:03 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.