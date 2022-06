Share

How ExxonMobil Is Planning For A Future Of EVs

In this interview conducted for CNBC’s documentary, ExxonMobil at the Crossroads, CEO Darren Woods reveals why his company predicted that by 2040 all new passenger car sales would be electric. He also talks about the low carbon solutions ExxonMobil is investing in, climate change, governmental policy, oil demand and more in this extended interview with CNBC’s David Faber.

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 14:00:04 GMT