How Ford’s F-150 Lightning Stacks Up Against Rivian And Hummer EV

Ford's F-Series lineup, including the F-150, has been the best-selling vehicle in America for 40 years and the top truck for 45 years. So an electric pickup for the masses is something Ford was in a unique position to bring to market. CNBC's Michael Wayland test drives the new Ford F-150 Lightning and compares it to other electric trucks he has driven — the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV.

Wed, 11 May 2022 10:00:55 GMT