How Guns Are Marketed In The U.S.

Most of the gun debate tends to focus on firearm production, distribution and consumerism as avenues for intervention. However, on Wednesday July 27th, the Committee on Oversight and Reform, will hold a hearing with the CEOs of gun manufacturers Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. on their role in gun violence, specifically looking at the sales and marketing of their assault rifles. There is currently no federal regulation on how guns are advertised, but many advocates for stricter firearm laws believe limiting the marketing of assault weapons could translate to fewer gun-related deaths.

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 16:00:20 GMT