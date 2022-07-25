Share

How Ireland landed in the center of Russia’s $10 billion plane heist

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union placed sanctions on Russia that included the aviation sector. It triggered a global scramble by overseas plane lessors to recover $10 billion worth of aircraft stuck in the country.
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 10:00:34 GMT
