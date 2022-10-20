Share

How Lululemon Dominates High End Active Wear

What began as a small Canadian yoga wear company for women, is today a multibillion-dollar activewear brand with 600 stores in the U.S. and Europe, and a diversified portfolio extending into menswear, an at-home fitness program, Mirror, and footwear. Lululemon posted at 29% increase in revenue in the second quarter from a year earlier. But there are some potential concerns ahead. For one, high inflationary times and a looming global recession could threaten the company's financial outlook. There are also countless smaller brands gaining market share. Some of those include some of the more established brands such as Alo and Athleta in brick-and-mortar. But also e-commerce companies growing from a strong social media following such as Gymshark, Fabletics and Alphalete. Chapters: 1:45 - The rise of high-end athletic wear 4:39 - Fierce competition 8:10 - The future of athletic wear

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 16:06:53 GMT