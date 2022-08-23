Share

How Mattel Is Capitalizing On The Controversial Barbie

Mattel's iconic 63-year-old Barbie brand is gearing up to hit the big screen in July 2023 with a movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. But despite the doll's decades long popularity, the brand has a controversial past. For years, Barbie has sparked debate over portraying unrealistic body ideals. With a total overhaul of the brand's themes and with CEO Ynon Kreiz's arrival in 2018, Barbie and Mattel have made a successful resurgence alongside a restructuring of the company's intellectual property verticals.
