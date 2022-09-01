Share

How mRNA Vaccines Revolutionized Medicine | CNBC Marathon

CNBC Marathon takes a look back at the development, implications and profits from the groundbreaking mRNA Covid vaccine. More than 30 biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world raced to develop a safe Covid-19 vaccine. The process moved quickly with several vaccine candidates entering late-stage trials in a matter of months. Pfizer and Moderna used a promising new technology called messenger RNA. Watch the video to learn why experts believe this vaccination method could be a game-changer for getting back to normal. Scientists are hopeful that the mRNA technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccines could be a turning point in HIV vaccine development. Watch the video above to learn why mRNA technology seems so promising, how this research is funded and who ultimately makes the money once a vaccine is ready to go to market. And it's been well over a year since a landmark proposal brought the issue of patent waiver for the mRNA Covid vaccine to the spotlight. But many observers don't see waiving the intellectual property (IP) rights on Covid vaccines as an effective way to put a stop to the pandemic. Watch the video to find out more about why vaccine patents exist and the ongoing debate over their impact on the Covid pandemic. CNBC Marathon brings together the best of CNBC’s coverage on how mRNA revolutionized vaccines in America. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:43 What is an mRNA Coronavirus vaccine? (Published Sept. 2020) 17:54 What does the success of the Covid mRNA vaccines mean for HIV? (Published Dec. 2021) 31:12 Who owns the mRNA Covid vaccine? (Published Jan. 2022)

Thu, 01 Sep 2022 16:00:29 GMT