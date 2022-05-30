Share

How MutliChoice is leveraging its platform to empower African communities

A study by WeSpire found that Gen-Z is ‘The first generation to prioritize purpose over salary.’ They read Mission Statements and Values documents to select where they work and want their employer’s values to match their values. At MultiChoice, purpose is in our DNA, as a business we realise that if our communities are not thriving then our business can’t thrive. Having local offices across 15 countries also allows us to scale our Group efforts whilst still taking into considerations the nuances of our communities and the key challenges they face. Our purpose is to use the power of entertainment to enrich lives. We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return. And guiding us in everything we do, are our company values of CARE, CONNECT and CREATE as well as the leadership charter. MultiChoice is well positioned to reach audiences on a massive scale. And we recognise the critical role we play in society to inform and educate audiences on pertinent issues that affect our communities. Because of our reach across the continent, we use the DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms to raise awareness and mobilise resources to address social challenges. In using our platforms for good, we constantly partner with non-profit organisations and civil society, to raise awareness about topics of public interest and mobilise resources to address social challenges. Join CNBC Africa’s Morwick Pietersen in conversation with MultiChoice’s Group Executive of Corporate Affairs, Collen Dlamini as they unpack how the MultiChoice Group continues to use its platform for good to solve complex global challenges.

