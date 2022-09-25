Share

How Netflix Lost Its Edge To Disney+

Over the past 25 years, Netflix revolutionized the film and television industry. The company amassed over 220 million subscribers across 190 countries, billions of hours watched for show Stranger Things and racked in 226 award wins. However, in 2022, things are looking rather different for the storied streamer while fighting an uphill battle to remain relevant in the streaming wars. In Q2 of 2022, Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers as rival Disney+ added roughly 14 million new subscribers. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:02 The renting wars 3:30 A licensing spree 7:01 The streaming wars 9:15 Changing business models
