Share

How OPEC can address Russian oil output challenges

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is currently meeting to discuss the July output policy. Analysts say the oil bloc may increase oil production for next month to offset a drop in Russian output. Victoria Ejugwu, an Analyst at Vetiva Research, joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this move may affect oil prices.

Thu, 02 Jun 2022 14:30:39 GMT