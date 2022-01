Share

How PAPSS will promote cross border trade for African exporters

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System is currently being launched commercially in Ghana today after a 3-month Operational Roll-out in September last year. PAPSS will enable instant, cross-border payments in local currencies between African markets. How are exporters in Africa positioned to take advantage of this model? Bamidele Ayemibo, an Export Consultant, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 13 Jan 2022 15:37:28 GMT