How Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf Tour Plans To Take Over Professional Golf

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia reigns over a giant desert, sitting on top of big pools of oil. So why, then, is it attempting a hostile takeover of one of the world’s oldest sports — a game played on lush, irrigated expanses of turf, strategically placed water hazards and water-hungry putting greens? Some of pro golf’s biggest names have been attracted by the deep pockets of the LIV Golf tour, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. This fight — between the PGA and LIV — is very much about money. Billions and billions of dollars. It’s also about the future of Saudi Arabia, a rapidly changing country trying to position itself for a world that doesn’t run on oil, and its leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking to burnish an image tarred by the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Watch the video above to learn more about the escalating conflict between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 17:19:13 GMT