Share

How School Shootings Created A $3.1 Billion Security Industry

The private security industry that focuses specifically on the education sector had projected revenue of $3.1 billion in 2021, according to research and consulting firm Omdia. The industry is being bolstered by an increase in government funding. The Department of Justice has awarded more than $410 million in grants to schools through the programs created under the STOP School Violence Act of 2018. Watch the video above to learn how much it costs to fortify schools.

Wed, 06 Jul 2022 16:00:00 GMT