How Stolen Goods End Up On Amazon, eBay And Facebook Marketplace

Coordinated robberies have hit dozens of U.S. stores in recent months and lawmakers are warning it’s a rising trend of organized retail crime. While punishments for shoplifters are hotly debated, there’s growing consensus around a solution that holds an entirely different group accountable: the online sites where the stolen goods are sold. Here’s what Amazon, eBay and Meta’s Facebook Marketplace say they’re already doing to stop the sale of stolen products on their platforms, and why major retailers like Home Depot are asking congress to crack down on them by requiring stricter verification of sellers. Chapters: 00:00 -- Intro 01:55 -- Prevention and tracking 06:02 -- How stolen goods end up online 10:19 -- What eBay, Amazon and Meta do now 15:45 -- Legislation as a last resort

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 16:00:47 GMT