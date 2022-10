Share

How structural racism plays a role in lowering credit scores #Shorts

Good consumer credit scores are essential in everyday financial life and were designed in ways to help prevent lending discrimination. But despite the good intentions of credit report companies, many experts argue that the current system is still flawed. Watch the full video to find out more about how credit scores can help — and hurt — consumers: https://youtu.be/QNa-4LSuN-s

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 16:00:13 GMT