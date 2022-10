Share

How Sun King is powering homes with off-grid solar

Today, 1.8 billion people live without reliable access to an electric grid. Without electricity, many light their homes with kerosene, an unsafe and expensive pollutant, or walk miles to charge their mobile phones or find a place to study. We find out how Sun King helps power access to brighter lives.

