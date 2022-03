Share

How technology is making affordable housing a reality in Rwanda

The Government of Rwanda targets to increase the urbanization rate from about 18 per cent to 35 per cent by 2024 to support economic growth. The housing needs and demands will grow dramatically in the coming years. In this episode, we look at affordable housing and how modern technology can help to scale affordable houses in Rwanda.

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 07:35:35 GMT