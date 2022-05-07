Share

How The Digital Sneaker Boom Changed Foot Locker’s Business

Foot Locker is the largest footwear retailer in the world with 2,900 stores worldwide. Its roots date back to 1974 in a southern California mall, and it later grew into multiple brands, developing a strong brick-and-mortar retail presence. In the last several years, however, the digital sneaker market has grown rapidly with companies such as StockX and GOAT bringing strong competition. The company also faces additional challenges from sneaker bots. CNBC explores how Foot Locker is trying to compete in a rapidly changing sneaker market

Sat, 07 May 2022 14:00:02 GMT