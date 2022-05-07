Share

How The Digital Sneaker Boom Changed Foot Locker’s Business

Foot Locker is the largest footwear retailer in the world with 2,900 stores worldwide. Its roots date back to 1974 in a southern California mall, and it later grew into multiple brands, developing a strong brick-and-mortar retail presence. In the last several years, however, the digital sneaker market has grown rapidly with companies such as StockX and GOAT bringing strong competition. The company also faces additional challenges from sneaker bots. CNBC explores how Foot Locker is trying to compete in a rapidly changing sneaker market
Sat, 07 May 2022 14:00:02 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.