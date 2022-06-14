Share

How The FAA And Airlines Deal With Bad Weather

Thousands of U.S. flights have been delayed or cancelled this year which can cost airlines tens of millions of dollars. American Airlines just created a new analytics tool called HEAT, which lets it identify which flights to delay as early as possible to avoid cancellations. CNBC went to the Federal Aviation Administrations Air Traffic Control System Command Center to get an inside look at how the FAA deals with increasingly severe weather situations.

