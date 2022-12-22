Share

How The Fed Shapes The Stock Market

When members of the Federal Reserve make public statements, investors tend to listen. Over the past 2 decades, central bankers have consistently shared key information about the future trajectory of important inputs like interest rates. The Fed's forward guidance on interest rates amid historic inflation has taken stock markets for a ride in 2022. As investors wait for a pivot, a panel of experts explain why many in the market choose not to fight the Fed. Producer: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Editor: Amy Marino Camera: Blake Griffin, Magdalena Petrova

