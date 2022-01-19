Share

How The North Face Competes With Patagonia

For more than a half-century, The North Face has competed in the space outfitting mountain climbers and skiers. But the outdoor recreation brand is now hoping to become a significant player in the $185 billion streetwear market. In the three months ending September 2021, The North Face had revenue of $883 million, 31% higher than a year earlier. And while interest in outdoor activities like camping has surged, climate change and consumer trends like sustainability have led to a range of challenges and opportunities for the brand.
