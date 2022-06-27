Share

How The Supreme Court Got So Powerful

The U.S. Supreme Court is under the spotlight following the controversy around the right to abortion. The Supreme Court is the most powerful court of law in the U.S. Their rulings are often rarely overturned, profoundly shaping the course of public policy in America for years to come. But some experts find such immense judicial power deeply problematic. Is the Supreme Court truly in need of reform and what solutions can the U.S. consider? Watch the video to find out.

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 17:46:57 GMT