How The Troubled Salton Sea Could Become The World’s Largest Lithium Supplier

In and around the shrinking, toxic Salton Sea, there’s enough lithium to meet the United States’ entire projected demand and fuel the electric vehicle revolution. Three companies are working to demonstrate new lithium extraction technologies in the area, and if their tech works at scale, it could produce the greenest lithium that the world has ever seen.

Wed, 04 May 2022 16:00:49 GMT