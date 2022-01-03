Share

How This Roofing Company Is Taking On Tesla’s Solar Roof

GAF Energy is taking on Tesla with the release of its new solar shingles. While the concept of solar shingles that blend in seamlessly with a regular roof has been around for decades, higher costs and lower efficiency and reliability as compared with traditional solar panels have prevented the product from taking off. But GAF Energy is the sister company to GAF, one of the largest roofing manufacturers in the world. And it believes that its deep ties to the roofing industry have allowed it to design a cost-competitive solar roof product that’s ready for the masses.

Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:00:03 GMT