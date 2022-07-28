Share

How This Vietnamese Carmaker Is Trying To Beat Tesla In The U.S.

The Vietnamese EV brand VinFast is an unknown name from a country with a tiny auto industry. But the company has already opened six stores in California and has plans for many more. It also is building a $2 billion factory in North Carolina and is planning an IPO, though timing is uncertain. It has partnerships with leading industry firms, such as LG Chem, Gotion, Pininfarina, ZF. And it has recruited alumni from some of the world’s top automakers, including Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, Porsche, Jaguar-Land Rover, Volkswagen, and others.

