How this young agro-entrepreneur is taking Rwandan chillies global

The agriculture sector of Rwanda has played a tremendous part in improving its economy over the years. Employing over 70 per cent of the nation's population the industry contributes greatly to foreign exchange earnings. This episode of Doing Business In Rwanda sheds light on the insights of a young agro-entrepreneur who has managed to break through a foreign-dominated market and made a place for himself and his chilies.

Thu, 03 Feb 2022 16:25:22 GMT