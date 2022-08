Share

How To Clean Up The World’s Most Polluted Rivers

It’s estimated that every year, millions of tons of plastic enter the ocean through rivers, and as global waste generation increases, the problem is poised to worsen. But a host of companies from Baltimore, Maryland to Bengaluru, India are working on the issue, developing novel methods to capture trash from rivers before it reaches the ocean.

Wed, 03 Aug 2022 16:00:37 GMT