How Ukraine brought the European Union together

The European Union is often criticized for being slow, bureaucratic and lacking in consensus. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a watershed moment for the 27-member bloc. The 27-member bloc has come together to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Russia — in record time — and to reverse or modify some of its previously entrenched thinking. Among those modifications: financing the purchase and delivery of weapons to countries like Ukraine that find themselves in conflict.

Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:00:12 GMT