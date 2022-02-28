Share

I made the swap to electric vehicles in Singapore for a week – here’s what I learned

Not all charging points are created equal. That was one of the lessons CNBC learned while driving electric vehicles in densely populated Singapore, in a bid to test out how well the city's electric infrastructure holds up. The country currently has 2,000 charging points across the island. Within the next decade, Singapore aims to have 60,000 EV charging points across the island, of which 40,000 are to be in public car parks and the remainder in private premises. There are currently about 1.4 million public and private parking lots in the city-state, spread over 12,000 car parks. Building the wider EV infrastructure in such a densely packed place has its challenges. Singapore aims for all vehicles to make the switch to clean energy by 2040, but there are more than 950,000 vehicles on the road today, including cars, taxis, motorcycles and buses. So how is that going to be possible? For seven days, CNBC's Nessa Anwar drove two electric vehicles — a Hyundai Kona Electric and Energica's Esse Esse 9+ — to document the situation facing EV drivers. Do cities have what it takes to ensure a smooth transition to electric vehicles? Watch the video above to learn more about our experience.

