IDC Focus on Mining Indaba: IDC on creating an eco-conscious Africa and the future of mines

Investment in green minerals and working towards a clean energy transition is the focus at the African Mining Indaba 2022. In this Focus On special, CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer caught up with Reginald Demana, Executive of Mining, Minerals, Infrastructure and Energy at the Industrial Development Corporation about creating an eco-conscious Africa, transformation and the future of mines.

Fri, 13 May 2022 08:03:13 GMT